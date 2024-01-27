Man breaks into women's hostel at Osmania University; students stage protest

Students at the Osmania University PG College in Secunderabad staged a protest on Saturday, expressing their concerns and frustration over a reported security breach at the women's hostel the previous night. Two unknown persons allegedly broke into the women's hotel bathroom and one of them was caught by the students, according to a local media report. The accused caught by students and security guards at the women's hostel at Osmania University in Hyderabad.(Screengrab / X)

The incident led to increased tensions on the campus, prompting a police investigation. Students were seen raising slogans of "We want justice" as they sat in front of their hostel while police personnel were seen persuading them to leave the spot.

"We are just asking for VC to come. Why is he not coming?" shouted out one of the students while another said, "We are just trying to pressurize the VC to come."

Rohini Priyadarshini, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the North Zone in Hyderabad, said that an unidentified person scaled the campus wall and barged into the girls' hostel at OU Sub-Campus PG Girls Hostel.

"We received information about an unidentified person scaling the campus wall and entering the girls' hostel at OU Sub-Campus PG Girls Hostel. Upon reaching the spot, we found that the accused had already been apprehended by the students and security personnel. We took custody of the individual and placed him in a patrol vehicle," said DCP Priyadarshini.

However, the students gathered and obstructed the vehicle, refusing to allow it to leave the premises. The students demanded immediate action to address the security concerns and voiced their dissatisfaction with the existing safety measures, she said.

The DCP in turn inspected the campus and found out some security lapses in the hostel which was conveyed to the Registrar.

"Based on that we asked what are their demands...I spoke to them, went to the campus, and noticed the security lapses. We have told the Registrar to do a few things like placing lighting system and security system at the back side and some other repair works which have to be done," Priyadarshini said.

"Other than that, there are some administrative issues which have to be addressed at the VC and Registrar level. We told them to give it in writing. I think the VC will address those issues. We have ensured that patrolling will be there outside the campus because there is a metro station in which there will be floating of people regularly," she added.

When asked about the number of miscreants involved in the incident, the DCP said, "We are yet to investigate."

"We have to register a case. But no one has come forward with a petition," she added.

The students are reportedly demanding the resignation of the vice chancellor over the breach.

The police are conducting an investigation into the security breach, aiming to identify any potential lapses in the existing security infrastructure.