e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Man brings home human hand, asks wife to cook it for dinner in Uttar Pradesh

Man brings home human hand, asks wife to cook it for dinner in Uttar Pradesh

The man’s wife was horrified after seeing a human hand and fingers in the pan. She ran out of the house, alerted the neighbours and called the police.

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
Image for representation
Image for representation(Photo: Unsplash.com)
         

In a bizarre incident, a man brought home a human hand allegedly from a nearby crematorium and asked his wife to cook it for dinner in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

Upon seeing the chopped hand, the woman fell unconscious. To her horror, the woman woke up to find her husband, the accused, Sanjay, 32, making dinner preparations to cook the hand by himself, following which she locked him inside and rushed out of the house.

She first informed her neighbour and then called the cops. The man, said to be an alcoholic, has been arrested.

The shocking incident, which took place in Bijnor’s Tikkopur village on Monday, sent shock waves in the area.

According to initial probe, Sanjay went to the cremation ground and brought the flesh from there. Sanjay’s wife was horrified after seeing a human hand and fingers in the pan. She ran out of the house, alerted the neighbours and called the police.

The police also found that the man had even attacked his father a few days ago. However, the matter was not reported to the police.

Station house officer (SHO) RC Sharma said, “We visited the house of the man and found the human flesh. Police have detained the accused. Prima facie, he had brought it from the bank of Ganga where bodies are cremated.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay’s wife has refused to return home.

tags
top news
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news