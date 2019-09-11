Man buried under a pile of mud rescued, critical

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:52 IST

A 40-year-old welder working at a construction site of Delhi Jal Board had to be rescued when a pile of mud fell on him while working on Tuesday morning in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park. Officials said the man’s condition was critical.

Mohammad Tabrez Alam, the victim, is a native of Bihar who was working at the site as a contractual labourer. Delhi Fire Service officials said, it was around 9.50am they got a call reporting that a man who had gotten into a pit for welding has been trapped under pile of mud.

Atul Garg, chief fire officer, said, “An earth digger that was available at the spot was used to remove the mud and then our men used spades to dig up and within minutes we managed to pull out Alam. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital from where he was referred to GTB hospital,” Garg said.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 04:52 IST