A 30-year-old man, who supports the Bharatiya Janata Party, chopped off his finger and offered it at a temple in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur on the Lok Sabha election result day on June 4. Man chops off his finger, offers it at temple for BJP's victory in Lok Sabha polls: Report

The man, identified as Durgesh Pandey, was initially depressed when he saw Congress leading in the initial trends of the Lok Sabha election, a report by India Today said. Following this, he went to the Goddess Kali temple and prayed for the BJP's victory. A few hours later, when he saw that the BJP-led NDA was emerging victorious, he went back to the temple, chopped off his finger on his left hand and offered it to the Goddess, the report said.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The report added that Pandey tried to stop the bleeding by tying a cloth around the wound. However, as his condition worsened, the man's family took him to the Community Health Centre in Samari, where the doctors performed a surgery. But, due to the delay in treatment, they could not re-attach his severed finger.

Pandey is currently stable and recovering, the report said.

Also read: India lags behind 150 countries in representation of women in Lok Sabha

Speaking to India Today, Pandey said that he visited the Kali temple as he was disturbed to see the Congress leading in the elections. “I made a vow…When the BJP was winning, I went to the temple and offered my finger. The BJP will now form the government, but I would have been more happy if the NDA would have crossed the 400 mark,” he said.

The BJP, which was seeking a third consecutive term in office and a third straight single-party majority, won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha election, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, NDA's overall tally stood at 293.

Now, the ruling party is relying on the support of its NDA allies to form a government at the Centre. On the other hand, the Congress won 99 seats in the general election, as per the ECI—its best performance since 2009. The opposition alliance—the INDIA bloc—has a tally of 234 seats.

Modi will be taking oath as the prime minister for the third time on Sunday. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by over 8,000 guests, including various professionals and cultural performers.