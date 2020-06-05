e-paper
Jun 05, 2020-Friday
Man complained of stomach ache, had a mobile phone charger in his bladder

Man complained of stomach ache, had a mobile phone charger in his bladder

According to the doctor, the patient has a habit of inserting cables and other stuff through his penis as a form of sexual pleasure. On this occasion, things could have gone out of control and the cable reached his urinary bladder.

india Updated: Jun 05, 2020 14:13 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An X-ray of a 30-year-old man’s abdomen shows the mobile charger cable. A doctor performed a surgery to remove the mobile phone charger cable inside his urinary bladder.
An X-ray of a 30-year-old man’s abdomen shows the mobile charger cable. A doctor performed a surgery to remove the mobile phone charger cable inside his urinary bladder.(Sourced)
         

A routine operation in an Assam hospital took a different turn this week when the doctor performing the surgery and accompanying attendants found a mobile phone charger cable inside the urinary bladder of a patient.

The patient, a 30-year-old man, had lied to the doctors that he had ingested the nearly two-feet-long cable through his mouth. But it was revealed on the operation table that the cable had been inserted through the man’s penile urethra.

“The patient came to us with severe abdomen pain and told us that he consumed a headphone cable by mistake. We examined his stool and conducted an endoscopy as well but couldn’t find the cable. When we operated him, there was nothing in his gastrointestinal tract,” Dr Walliul Islam, a noted surgeon in Guwahati, said.

Surprised, Islam conducted an X-ray while the patient was on the operation table. It revealed that the cable was in fact in the person’s urinary bladder. The cable was removed and the patient is recovering well.

“He told us that he had consumed headphones through the mouth, but in fact, he had inserted the mobile charger cable through his penis. I have been conducting surgeries for 25 years now but this is the first time such a case happened on the operation table,” said Islam.

According to the doctor, the patient has a habit of inserting cables and other stuff through his penis as a form of sexual pleasure. On this occasion, things could have gone out of control and the cable reached his urinary bladder.

“It’s a type of masturbation called urethral sounding, which is the insertion of an object or liquid into the urethra. The person had come to us five days after he inserted the cable. He repeatedly told us he consumed it through his mouth and we never imagined an adult would lie about such a thing,” Islam said.

“We could have done away with the surgery if he had told us the truth and could have removed the cable through the same route he had inserted it. But surgery had to be done as he lied,” he added.

Islam said the patient doesn’t have any mental disorder and indulged in the act only for sexual pleasure.

“Instances of men indulging in urethral sounding are known. But this person went to an extreme and hence the cable reached his urinary bladder. This is a very rare thing,” he said.

