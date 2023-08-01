Home / India News / Tripura man sentenced to 20 yrs in jail for raping step-daughter, 12, last year: Police

Tripura man sentenced to 20 yrs in jail for raping step-daughter, 12, last year: Police

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Aug 01, 2023 09:37 PM IST

The investigation and trial in the case was completed within a period of 13 months. A FIR accusing him of rape was filed on july 1, 2022

AGARTALA: A 35-year-old man who was caught last year for raping his 12-year-old step-daughter has been handed down a 20-year jail term by a Tripura court, police said on Tuesday.

The girl later told her mother about the incident (File Photo)
The girl later told her mother about the incident (File Photo)

A sessions court in West Tripura district, Agartala, on Monday convicted and sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment for a period of 20 years, a police statement said.

The police statement said the convict was accused of raping his step-daughter when her mother went to hospital on July 1, 2022. The girl later told her mother about the incident. The mother filed a complaint against her husband at the West Agartala Women Police Station.

Apart from imprisonment for 20 years, the court has also ordered the convict to pay a 30,000 fine failing which he will be imprisoned for another six months.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out