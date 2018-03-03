Out on bail, Jharkhand man convicted in rape case lynched

A man convicted in a rape case and was out on bail was lynched by a group of people opposing his visit to a slum at Adityapur in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Friday, police said.

Ratan Lohar, the victim, has served a few years in jail before being released on bail. At least half a dozen other criminal cases were also pending against him.

Lohar went to Ram Madaiya bustee, where he had created terror earlier, angering the local people who told him to leave the area, Sub-divisional Police Officer (Seraikela), Avinash Kumar said.

Following an altercation, Lohar threatened them with a gun but by that time more people assembled at the spot.

Sensing danger, the convicted man fled and reached the roof of a building but the irate people reached there and beat him up, he said.

On being informed, a police team reached the slum and took him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Kumar said policemen were deployed in the area.