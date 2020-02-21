Man dies after he was injured by rooster during illegal cockfight in Bengal

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 20:48 IST

In a rare incident, a 25-year-old man was killed after he was injured by a rooster, which had a razor-sharp blade tied to its legs, during a cockfight in Purulia district of south Bengal on Thursday night.

The police have identified the victim as Asim Mahato. He was the owner of one of the two cocks that were engaged in the sport.

“Cock-fighting was going on in the village. Mahato being the owner of one of the two birds that were engaged in the cock-fight was standing near the two fighting birds and cheering. Suddenly one of the two birds landed on him. The blade cut an artery on his ankle and he was badly injured,” said Tarapada Mondol, officer-in-charge of Hura police station.

The victim was rushed to the Purulia Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries late on Thursday night.

According to the police, such cockfights are organized regularly in remote villages and scores of villagers gather with their roosters. Thursday’s event was organised at Palga village. Sometimes, the villagers engage in betting but often the winner takes the dead bird as a trophy.

“Cock-fighting is illegal in India. It is a cognizable offence under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The Supreme Court has banned it,” said animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi, trustee of the People for Animals, a non-governmental organisation.

She said that earlier in January this year, a man had died in Andhra Pradesh in a similar incident.

Even though it is illegal, such events are organized in several villages across India and continue to be a problem.