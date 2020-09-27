Man flees to Dubai after giving second wife talaq by post, police on chase

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:18 IST

A man fled to Dubai after sending talaqnama to his second wife by post following which police were on the chase to get him back to India and take necessary action on an FIR lodged by the victim in Jugsalai police station (PS) in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand late Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

“An FIR has been lodged against Hasibulah Khan under sections 498A, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act and section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of rights on marriage) Act-2019 in Jugslai PS late last evening. We had gone to his house in Jakirnagar under Mango Police Station but his brother told us that he had left for Dubai a couple of days ago. His second wife, Rashida Begum, had stated in her complaint that he was to leave India on Sunday. We are taking necessary steps to call him back to India and further investigation is on,” Alok Ranjan, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Law and Order, said.

The prompt action came after Mahila Vikash Manch (MVM) leader Nishat Khatoon tweeted Rashida’s plight tagging Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Jharkhand police DIG Kolhan and East Singhbhum DC. Jharkhand police immediately forwarded the matter to Jamshedpur SSP Dr Tamil Vanan who formed a team headed by DSP (law and order).

“I have also tweeted the matter, copy of FIR and passport and other details to Emirate Steel - where Hasibullah works in Abu Dhabi-, Indian embassy in UAE, UAE government and Union Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi, seeking prompt and necessary action to get him back. MVM has also filed a detailed complaint with the Jamshedpur SSP. As per Supreme Court’s order and central law, talaq by post, WhatsApp or on telephone, et cetera., have been banned and is now illegal,” Nishat Khatoon, MVM president said.

Rashida, on the other hand, has accused her husband Hasibullah of sending talaqnama by post on September 18 without meeting and discussing it with her. “He didn’t even give me talaq in person and yet just sent a talaqnama to my parental house in Mahato Para under Jugsalai PS by post on September 18,” Rashida alleged in her complaint to DIG Kolhan and Jugsalai PS OC last evening. HT has a copy of her complaint.

She has also accused Hasibullah of hiding his first marriage, torturing and threatening her to get Rs 5 lakh from her parents.

“I was married as per Muslim rituals to Hasibullah Khan from Jakirnagar (Mango) on November 16, 2018. I came to know that he was already married after he took me to Abu Dhabi six months after marriage. When I started questioning him on this he started manhandling and torturing me and threatened to give talaq, demanding Rs 5 lakh,” Rashida alleged.

She further alleged that she was branded omnious and was not allowed to enter the house after her mother-in-law died of Covid-19 on August 10 this year, She was driven out of the house on August 14 by Hasibullah and his elder brother Sifulah Khan, she said. Nishant said the first wife, Nauseen, had separated from Hasibullah after taking Khula.

Hasibullah, on the other hand, accused his second wife of breach of trust and lying in his talaqnama sent by post. “Our marriage was on the condition of her bearing me a child as my first wife was not able to bear a child. After six month in Abu Dhabi, I had brought her back here. 10-15 days after I went to Abu Dhabi again, she told me that she was pregnant. I had sent Rs 25,000 and Rs 65, 000 to my mother for her treatment,” Hasibullah’s talaqnama read.

“After nine months, when my mother asked about the date of delivery, she said that she had delivered a stillborn baby. She even refused to show me medical documents for this though. Later when documents were checked, she gave the excuse that she had a tumour in her stomach, breaching all my trust. Hence, I have given her talaq and she is no more my wife,” Hasibullah said in the talaqnama.