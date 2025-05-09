Menu Explore
Friday, May 09, 2025
Man found dead in Jharkhand police station after being summoned for questioning

PTI |
May 09, 2025 10:49 PM IST

Anil Mahato, a cosmetic shop owner, was summoned to Adityapur police station after a complaint accused him of inciting a minor girl against her stepmother.

A middle-aged man, who was summoned for questioning in connection with a case on Friday, was found hanging in a room of the police station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, an officer said.

Anil Mahato (50), a cosmetic shop owner found hanging in a room of the police station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, (Representative image)
Anil Mahato (50), a cosmetic shop owner found hanging in a room of the police station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, (Representative image)( (Getty Images/iStockphoto))

Police had summoned Anil Mahato (50), a cosmetic shop owner, to come to the Adityapur police station on Thursday after a minor girl's stepmother had registered a complaint accusing Mahato of inciting her daughter against her.

Mahato had not turned up on Thursday. On Friday, he came to the Adityapur police station. In the course of preliminary investigation, police found some objectionable chats between Mahato and the girl, the officer claimed.

The investigating officer, however, had to go to hospital for some official work when Mahato tore off a blanket and used it to hang himself in the room of the police station, the officer said.

The police rushed Mahato to Tata Main Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

When contacted DIG (Kolhan) Manoj Ratan Chothe confirmed the death of the man in the police station.

The DIG told PTI that Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kuman Lunayat has been asked to conduct a thorough investigation in this regard.

"We will conduct an in-camera autopsy in the presence of a magistrate", the DIG added.

Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Friday, May 09, 2025
