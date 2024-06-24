Man from SC community allowed temple entry after filing complaint

The deeply entrenched practice of untouchability has come to light in Kiralu village of Varuna constituency, the hometown of chief minister Siddaramaiah. This revelation has stirred significant concern, prompting immediate action from local authorities. After tahsildar’s intervention the Dalit man was allowed to enter the temple (Getty Images)

The issue came to public attention when 28-year-old Naveen, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community and a graduate resident of the village , lodged a complaint with the tahsildar, according to officials familiar with the matter.

He complained that the local priests and villagers were denying him entry into the Shambhumahalingeshwara temple, thus perpetuating the practice of untouchability.

He demanded immediate action to address this discriminatory behaviour.

Upon receiving the complaint, tahsildar Mahesh Kumar, accompanied by sub-inspector Chetan of Varuna police station and other officials, visited Kiralu village. They engaged in discussions with the village leaders, emphasising the illegality and immorality of practising untouchability, according to officials.

After these discussions, the villagers allowed Naveen to enter the temple, where he offered worship in the presence of officials

A meeting was convened in the temple premises on Friday to raise awareness about the evils of untouchability.

The officials sternly warned the villagers against continuing such practices.

“It is disheartening to witness untouchability being practised in any form. We are committed to eradicating such practices and ensuring equality for all citizens,” Mysuru Tahsildar B Mahesh Kumar told HT.

He further emphasized the importance of continued vigilance and community education to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Meanwhile, Mosambayanahalli gram panchayat member N Shambhu Lingappa said: “Naveen insisted on entering the area near the idol of God, which is not permissible to anyone. The Kiralu Shambhumahalingeshwara temple has no restriction for anyone as all Lingayats, Kuruba, and SC/STs visit the temple.”

“On Friday, the tahsildar held a meeting at the temple premises and sorted out the problem. We have been living peacefully for decades and will continue the same in the future,” he added.