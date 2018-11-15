Man hacked to death in Amritsar village over alleged‘affair’ with friend’s widow

Four persons, including two women, were booked on Wednesday for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man at Brar village in Chogawan block of Amritsar district over suspected illicit relations with his friend’s widow.

The deceased has been identified as Dharambir Singh, while the accused are his friend Sahib Singh’s widow Kawaljit Kaur (34), her husband’s nephew Harbhej Singh (25), her brother in-law Jagir Singh (30) and his wife Rani (20), all residents of the same village.

On the complaint of Dharambir’s mother, Jasbir Kaur, a case was registered at the Lopoke police station. Jasbir said her son’s friend Sahib died a few months ago. “Sahib’s wife Kawaljit used to come to our house. On Tuesday night, Dharambir told me that he was going to Kawaljit’s house to meet her. At around 10:30pm, my nephew Gursewak Singh informed me that the family had attacked Dharambir with sharp-edged weapons.”

She said soon after getting information, she along with Gursewak reached Kawaljit’s house. “I found my son bleeding. We rushed him to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.”

She said, “The accused had been suspecting that my son had an affair with Kawaljit and they in connivance with her killed him.”

Sub-inspector Randhir Singh said, “We have started investigation. After conducting post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. We have arrested Kawaljit while the other accused are absconding.”

“Our preliminary probe reveals that Kawaljit had called Dharambir to clear air over the issue that there was nothing wrong between the two. Harbhajan, Jagir and Rani suspected they had illicit relations and thus killed Dharambir,” said the SI.

A case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), of the Indian penal code (IPC) was registered.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 15:47 IST