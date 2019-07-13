Man hands wife’s cop uniform to girlfriend to loot people, both arrested

A woman was arrested along with her boyfriend for allegedly committing robberies by impersonating as a cop here in Indore on Saturday.

The police said they arrested two persons in case of robbery. The accused woman used to pose as a police officer to loot people.

Surprisingly, her lover, another accused in the case, had given her a police uniform of his wife who is posted as an inspector in Madhya Pradesh police.

Police have seized a fake police identity card from the accused. The identities of the accused are yet to be revealed by the police. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 20:20 IST