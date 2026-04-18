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Man held for harassing Muslim couple in Greater Noida; video surfaces

Bystanders are heard questioning his behaviour, and some are alleging that he was drinking and bothering others on account of their religion.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 03:29 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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A video circulating on social media on Saturday showed a late-night altercation involving a man and a Muslim couple in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2. The man has since been arrested, police said.

Incident took place late Thursday night at the White Orchid market in Gaur City 2. The suspect has been identified as Mukesh Kumar.(Video grab: X/@TheMuslim786)

The incident took place late Thursday night at the White Orchid market in Gaur City 2. The suspect has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Ram Shyam Enclave in Chipiyana Buzurg.

According to police, an altercation began when Mukesh Kumar objected to a man, Imran (single name), and his wife standing near his car, leading to a verbal altercation.

What happened

“A dispute arose when the suspect objected to them standing near his car. Based on the complaint submitted by the informant Imran, a case was registered at the police station,” said KG Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of the Bisrakh police station.

Police said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.

In the video that has since gone viral, the suspect can be seen surrounded by a group of people and engaged in a heated exchange.

Bystanders are heard questioning his behaviour, and some are alleging that he was drinking and bothering others on account of their religion.

Voices in the video can be heard saying, “You have no right to ask questions", while another person alleges that the man was harassing people after consuming alcohol.

Police action

Police said the suspect has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Section 170 pertains to arrest to prevent the commission of a cognizable offence, Section 126 relates to security for keeping the peace in other cases, and Section 135 deals with an inquiry into the truth of information. Further legal proceedings are underway.

 
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