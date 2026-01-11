Community efforts lead to restoration of Bisrakh pond

Locals in Sidipur village of Bisrakh have volunteered and restored the village pond, which was earlier allegedly neglected and just a symbolic green space and has now emerged as a functional water body. Environment experts say such efforts are critical as groundwater levels continue to fall (Representative photo)

The restoration was carried out with support from a social enterprise setup Development Alternatives and HCL Foundation under the Natural Ecosystem Restoration Programme (NERP) –-a global initiative that works towards restoring ecological functions. The Sidipur pond revival forms part of the “Humare Talab, Hamari Pehchaan” and the “Jal Connect: ReStorying Our Ponds” campaigns, both aimed at rebuilding community ties with local water systems that have been historically central to rural life.

Environment experts say such efforts are critical as groundwater levels continue to fall and surface water sources disappear across peri-urban districts bordering the national capital.

“Community-led pond revival is not just about restoring a water body, it plays a crucial role in groundwater recharge, reducing flood risk and helping communities cope with rising heat stress. But without continued community ownership after restoration, such efforts risk becoming short-lived interventions,” said Vikrant Tongad, an environmentalist.

Officials associated with the project said the revival shows how ponds and traditional reservoirs can no longer survive on government intervention alone.

Dr Shivakant Dwivedi, who chaired a community event marking the pond’s revival, said long-term protection of water bodies depends on whether local communities see them as shared ecological assets. “Sustainable conservation of ponds is not possible without community participation. Their upkeep and protection must come from within the village itself,” he said.

Residents involved in the effort said the pond’s revival has already changed how the village relates to water - from cleanliness drives to informal monitoring to prevent encroachment and dumping. Members of the village pond committee have been discussing ways to ensure routine maintenance so the water body does not slip back into neglect.

“Earlier, people treated the pond like unused land and would dump waste regularly. Now, villagers keep watch, stop dumping and take responsibility for keeping it clean”, said Ram Singh, a local from Sidipur in Bisrakh.

Environmentalists point out that such community-driven models could help mitigate groundwater depletion, heat stress and urban flooding, particularly in districts like Gautam Budh Nagar where villages are increasingly absorbed into expanding urban zones. Without local stewardship, they warn, restored ponds risk becoming short-lived interventions rather than durable solutions to the region’s growing water.