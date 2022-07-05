Man held in UP for wrapping meal in newspaper carrying images of Hindu deities

A Muslim roadside restaurant owner has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district for wrapping a meal containing meat in a newspaper carrying images of Hindu deities.

Police said Mohammed Talib, the restaurant owner, was booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 295 A (promoting religious enmity) on the complaint of Hindu Jagran Manch district president Kailash Gupta. In his complaint, Gupta accused Talib of hurting religious sentiments deliberately.

Jitendra Kumar, a local police officer, said Talib was booked for wrapping meat items in a newspaper, which carried images of Hindu gods and goddesses during Navratra. “After getting the complaint against Talib, we immediately took action and booked him,” Kumar said.

Workers at the restaurant insisted wrapping food items in newspapers is a common practice and Talib did not do this to hurt anyone. They added it was just a matter of chance that Talib used a newspaper carrying images of Hindu gods and goddesses.