Man held with 16 kg heroin at Bengaluru railway station

The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) has arrested a man with 16 kg heroin valued ₹112 crore at international market from Bengaluru central railway station, officials said on Friday.

DRI officials said the suspect had concealed drugs in a false cavity inside his suitcase.

According to a statement from the DRI, the man had arrived in Bengaluru from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, and had boarded the train to Delhi, when he was intercepted by DRI officials.

The officials said the man managed to evade checks and customs when he landed at Bengaluru airport from Ethiopia.

The officials said the suspect, a 35-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, used to shift base between Karnataka and Kerala border. For smuggling, he had customised his suitcase to add a false cavity into it. The drug was packed in two 8-kg pouches and concealed inside his suitcase.

Officials said he smuggled in the drug from Ethiopia and was on his way to Delhi to distribute it there.

The statement added that in 2021-22, the DRI has seized 3,463 kg of heroin, 208 kg of pseudoephedrine and 321 kg of cocaine, together valued ₹19,800 crore in the international market.