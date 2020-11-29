e-paper
Home / India News / Man, his brother and minor nephew killed over land dispute: Police

Man, his brother and minor nephew killed over land dispute: Police

A heavy police force has been deployed at the Madhya Pradesh village to avert any further untoward incident

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 16:47 IST
Shruti Tomar and Jitendra Verma
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Hoshangabad
The deceased were identified as Rajendra Kumar Singh, 42, his brother Kunwar Singh, 35, and Kunwar’s son Ayush, 12, all residents of Ayapa village in Seoni-Malwa area.
A man, his brother and his nephew were murdered in full public view in a village in Hoshangabad district, 70 km south of Bhopal, on Saturday, officials in Madhya Pradesh said. Seven of the accused, including the main suspect who is a cousin of the two brothers, were arrested.

According to the police, a land dispute between the two sides is said to be the reason behind the crime. The deceased were identified as Rajendra Kumar Singh, 42, his brother Kunwar Singh, 35, and Kunwar’s son Ayush, 12, all residents of Ayapa village in Seoni-Malwa area, said Hoshangabad superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Singh.

According to the police, Rajendra Kumar and Kunwar Singh were dragged from their residence to main accused Anwar Yaduvanshi’s house after being tied to a tractor on Saturday. At Yaduvanshi’s house, the accused attacked the two brothers with iron rods and canes. When Kunwar’s son came to their rescue, he too was fatally beaten up. The accused then ran them over using a tractor.

After committing the crime, the main accused drove to the police station along with three of his accomplices and surrendered before the police. Later, the police arrested three others. Three other accused are absconding.

According to the police, the two brothers purchased land near a plot owned by Yaduvanshi one and a half years back. Both sides used to often clash on several issues such as outlet of water.

The SP said, “A heavy police force has been deployed at the village to avert any further untoward incident. The situation is under control.”

