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Man hit by train, passengers out to check run over by another: How 'curiosity' took lives in UP's Prayagraj

What started as only one death, soon lead to the deaths of four more people all due to human curiosity.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 02:30 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, two train mishaps near Pachdevra halt overbridge claimed the lives of five people on Wednesday evening. What started as only one death, soon led to the deaths of four more people.

The train accidents also disrupted the movement on the Howrah-Delhi route for some time.(Unsplash/Representational)

As reported by HT, a man was run over by the Kalka Express, which forced the train to come to a halt. As some passengers jumped out onto the tracks to observe the situation, out of “curiosity”, another train, the Purushottam Express, reportedly arrived on another track and ran four people over, killing them on the spot.

Shashikant Tripathi, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, told HT that the accident occurred after passengers disembarked from the general coaches of the train and remained on the tracks during the halt.

Also Read | Chain pulled after Uma Bharti almost misses train; she points lack of ‘sensitivity’ in modern facilities

 
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Home / India News / Man hit by train, passengers out to check run over by another: How 'curiosity' took lives in UP's Prayagraj
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