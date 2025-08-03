Man hits woman, 65, with brick after she refused to give him 10 in UP; arrested

A 65-year-old beggar woman was critically injured in UP's Hardoi when a man allegedly hit her head with a brick after she refused to give him ₹10, police said on Sunday. Circle Officer Ankit Mishra said that an FIR has been registered.(Representational Photo/ANI)

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and the accused has been arrested, they said.

According to police, Dayakumari, a resident of Sathra Majra Manna Purwa village, was consuming food she received from begging at Nagheta Road on Saturday night when a man named Ramkumar approached her and demanded ₹10.

When Dayakumari refused to give him the money, he began verbally abusing her. After she countered him, the accused picked up a brick and struck her on the head, causing her to collapse.

The elderly woman, who sustained a grievous head injury, has been hospitalised.

Circle Officer Ankit Mishra said that an FIR has been registered.