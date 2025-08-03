Man hits woman, 65, with brick after she refused to give him ₹10 in UP; arrested
PTI |
Updated on: Aug 03, 2025 10:50 pm IST
The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and the accused has been arrested, said police.
A 65-year-old beggar woman was critically injured in UP's Hardoi when a man allegedly hit her head with a brick after she refused to give him ₹10, police said on Sunday.
The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and the accused has been arrested, they said.
According to police, Dayakumari, a resident of Sathra Majra Manna Purwa village, was consuming food she received from begging at Nagheta Road on Saturday night when a man named Ramkumar approached her and demanded ₹10.
When Dayakumari refused to give him the money, he began verbally abusing her. After she countered him, the accused picked up a brick and struck her on the head, causing her to collapse.
The elderly woman, who sustained a grievous head injury, has been hospitalised.
Circle Officer Ankit Mishra said that an FIR has been registered.