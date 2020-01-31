Man impersonates special adviser to Nepal VP, held with son and brother

india

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 23:56 IST

The Madhya Pradesh police arrested a Rajasthan resident, with 18 criminal cases lodged against him, on Friday, a day after he and his family was provided with VIP security and government accommodation in Ujjain on the basis of forged documents claiming that he was the cultural advisor to the vice president of Nepal, police said.

Police said the gang leader had been impersonating as a special adviser to Nepal’s vice-president in several states and documents in the name of Indian and Nepal embassies were found in his possession.

The gang members -Mahavir Prasad Sharma, his son Kuldeep Sharma and his brother Pramod Sharma, all residents of Jaipur, Rajasthan were arrested in Ujjain from the government circuit house. Gang leader, Mahavir Prasad, has as many as 18 criminal cases lodged against him in different police stations of Rajasthan, police said.

Superintendent of police (SP), Ujjain Sachin Atulkar, said, “The main accused is a history-sheeter of Rajasthan. He claims to enjoy Z category security on the basis of documents issued from Indian embassy (in Nepal) and Nepal embassy (in India). The documents were found to be forged. Several other forged documents and business cards were found from the possession of the gang members.”

SP Atulkar said, “While Mahavir Prasad introduced himself as a special advisor to Nepal’s vice-president to enjoy his stay at the circuit house in Ujjain. His son Kuldeep Prasad introduced himself as a secretary to Mahavir Prasad. The accused have been enjoying government facilities by misleading police and administration in various states for several years.”