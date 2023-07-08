Video: Man strikes passengers from moving train with belt in Bihar, Railways responds

A disturbing video of a man from a train hitting passengers of another train moving on a parallel track has surfaced online, after which the Indian Railways reacted and promised action. The East Central Railway of the Indian Railways responded to the video, saying, "Thanks for letting us know, action is being taken."(Twitter/@I_DEV_1993)

In the 29-second video shared on Twitter, the man had a belt in his hand and was standing at the gate of the train. He had a sarcastic smile on his face as he started hitting the passengers of the other train, which was moving in the opposite direction. The belt in his hand was seen being held from the tail, indicating that the knuckle of the belt would touch the passengers and could cause severe injury, as both trains were seen moving at a high speed. Hindustan Times was unable to independently verify the video.

Sharing the video on Twitter, a user wrote, "This guy is hitting people sitting near the door in another train with his belt, is it true? Due to hitting this person with the belt, the person sitting in the door can also fall from the train, a big accident can also happen."

"Please take strict action against such antisocial terrorists," the user further wrote, also tagging the Ministry of Railways along with Gaya Police in Bihar.

The scene seemingly involved two to three people, as they were "having fun" with the act, and one person was recording the video.

‘He seems to be a psychopath': Social media users comment

The video, which was posted on Friday, surfaced on social media and has gained more than 46,000 views since it was shared.

Many Twitter users commented on the video, stating that those involved in the act must be strictly punished, as it could lead to a major accident.

"OMG! He seems to be a psychopath. Needs punishment, as well as treatment," wrote a user.

"He needs punishment only, seems to be a dramatic individual, that's why," wrote another user.

A user suggested that the punishment video should also be posted on social media, so that this mistake will not be repeated by anyone else. "Correct action should be taken on this and it should be posted on social media so that no one else can even think of doing this. Otherwise, today one person is doing this, tomorrow someone else will see it," the user said.

Another user commented on the response from the railways, saying, "It is good that you have taken cognizance. Take strict action."

"Please take serious action and post an update on Twitter so that such things won't repeat again," said another user.

