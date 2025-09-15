Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man injured in Murshidabad bomb explosion; police detain three suspects

PTI |
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 02:40 pm IST

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Raninagar area when four persons were making crude bombs, and one of these explosives went off.

A man was severely injured in a bomb explosion in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, and three persons were detained in this connection, the police said on Monday.

Blast in Murshidabad injures one; three held by police.(Representational image )
Blast in Murshidabad injures one; three held by police.(Representational image )

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Raninagar area when four persons were making crude bombs, and one of these explosives went off, a senior officer said.

"An initial probe revealed that the injured and three others were making crude bombs, and one of the bombs exploded. We are investigating the matter. Three of them were detained," the officer said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Man injured in Murshidabad bomb explosion; police detain three suspects
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On