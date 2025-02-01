Man issues threats to headmistress for inviting Dalit guests at R-Day event

A government school headmistress in Yadgir district of Karnataka allegedly received death threats for inviting a Dalit community member as the chief guest for a Republic Day function, officers aware of the matter said on Friday, adding that the accused was arrested in this connection on Thursday. The accused allegedly used derogatory language while speaking to the headmistress, threatened her and made offensive remarks. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Basanagouda Kencha Reddy, 33, allegedly called up the headmistress, Nirmala Dange, and verbally abused her using obscene language before issuing threats to her life, they added.

The incident, which took place at the Bacheematti Government Higher Primary School in Yadgir district, has sparked outrage on social media, leading to a caste-based complaint being filed at the Surapura police station.

According to Dange, the school invited various dignitaries, including gram panchayat members, ASHA workers, and parents, for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. During the event, guests, including members of the Dalit community, were seated on the stage along with others, she added.

Around noon, Basanagouda reportedly was enraged upon noticing Dalit community members seated on the dais. He allegedly used derogatory language while speaking to Dange, threatened her life and made offensive remarks, she said.

“Basanagouda called up the headmistress on January 27 and abused her for allowing Dalit community members to be present on the stage,” Surapura Town Police Inspector Anand Vagmodi said.

“A complaint was filed on January 28, and we have registered a case under the Prevention of Atrocities on SC/ST Act. He was produced before the Yadgir District Atrocities Special Court on Friday, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days,” he added.

Dange said, “Everyone, including Basanagouda, was invited a day before the event. During the ceremony, some parents and dignitaries were seated on the stage. He became furious over the presence of Dalit community members sitting along with us.”

The threats and abusive language have instilled fear among teachers, parents, and the local community. This incident follows a similar case in the same taluk, where a family that had lodged a Pocso complaint faced social ostracisation. Dange said that caste-based threats are eroding the fabric of civil society.

Condemning the incident, Dalit leader Siddanna Melinmani called for strict action against individuals engaging in caste-based discrimination and intimidation. “Those who issue threats and perpetuate violence must be held accountable. Only through decisive action can we ensure equality in our society,” he said.