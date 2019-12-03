Man jumps in front of Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s convoy, says wanted to get name changed on Aadhaar

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 15:57 IST

Security personnel guarding Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in for a surprise on Tuesday afternoon when a man ran towards his convoy and reached close to his vehicle at Vijay Chowk in Delhi.

Police detained the man and took him to the Parliament Street police station. According to the police, the incident took place around 1 pm, when the man, who was standing on the road side, rushed towards the minister’s car. The 35-year-old (name withheld) hails from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

“Before policemen on duty could act, the man forced stopped the convoy and commandos jumped out of their vehicles to pin the man down. Local police from the vicinity rushed to the spot and the man was detained,” said a senior officer, requesting anonymity.

Delhi Police spokesperson, Anil Mittal said, that during preliminary enquiry the man seemed to be mentally unfit. “He claims that he wanted to get his name on his Aadhaar card changed. He is being jointly interrogated by police and intelligence officials,” Mittal said.

The man has also told police that he had been staying at the railway station for the past few days. The police officials are trying to ascertain his family details in order to contact them.