Man jumps into overflowing drain to film TikTok video, villagers save him from drowning

Aug 10, 2019

A man in Madhya Pradesh had a narrow escape when he into an overflowing drain in a flood-hit area in Neemuch district in order to film a TikTok video.The man, identified as Pappu Singh (35) - resident of Manasa town of Neemuch - can be seen jumping in the drain. In a video, which has gone viral now, villagers can be seen flunging into acting and saving the 35-year-old.

A local resident Badrilal Gurjar said, “Pappu Singh wanted to upload a video in the app called Tik-Tok. He gave his phone to some villagers, who were standing on a bridge, and started swimming in the overflowing drain. But he got stuck near the bridge and started drowning. The villagers had to make a lot of efforts to save him.”

Singh was then taken to a government hospital in Manasa where his condition is stated to be stable.

After the incident, the district administration swung into action and issued a warning against performing stunts around water.

An orange alert has been sounded in 38 districts of Madhya Pradesh. In all, six deaths were reported from different districts due to flood and rain-related incidents.

