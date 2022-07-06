Man killed for honking excessively, say police

A 28-year-old man was murdered on Monday night during an argument over him “excessively honking and staring when questioned”, said police in Dakshina Kannada’s Bantwal taluk.

According to police, the altercation over honking led to both parties clashing with each other twice on Monday night that eventually led to the murder.

Dakshina Kannada district police chief Rishikesh Sonawane identified the deceased as Mohammed Asif, a resident of Shantiangadi of B Mooda village. The accused are Mohammed Naufal Maripalla and Mohammed Nasir Maripalla.

According to officials of the Bantwal police station, where a case has been registered, Naufal and Nasir on Monday evening objected to Asif’s “unnecessary honking” while riding his bike near a hotel in Ponnodi. Two parties had an argument on the road, and it was broken off after people intervened.

“After this incident, on Monday night, Naufal and Nasir waylaid Asif near Shanthiangadi. They were offended by some statements Asif made. They threatened him and left the location. But Asif took this personally,” said an investigating officer.

Asif then informed his friends Ansar, Kaushik and Nizamuddin of the threat and asked them to visit him. “When they reached, Asif said Naufal and Nasir had gone to Lagoon Coconut hotel at Ponnodi after threatening him,” said the officer.

Asif, along with his friends, went to the hotel and spotted the duo. In the hotel, they picked another argument. This time, in the heat of the moment, Naufal hit Asif with a wooden stick, police said.

This resulted in a brawl, during which Naufal stabbed Asif with a knife. Though the injured Asif was shifted to a hospital in Thumbe, he was later taken to Mangaluru for advanced treatment, where he died.

Bantwal town police have booked a case under relevant IPC sections for murder, assault, intimidation, grievous assault and criminal Intimidation.

Recently, a murder over road rage had led to communal tensions in Bengaluru. A 22-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death over road rage in JJ Nagar police station limits on April 4.

Leaders of the ruling BJP had alleged that the man, identified as Chandru, was murdered for not speaking Urdu. Bengaluru police, however, called it a case of road rage.