Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Man kills wife and son after quarrel, attempts suicide in Hyderabad

The man was allegedly angry at his wife for suggesting that they stay with her parents.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2019 21:53 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Police said the couple who had moved from Karnataka’s Udgir district to Hyderabad, used to quarrel frequently.
Police said the couple who had moved from Karnataka's Udgir district to Hyderabad, used to quarrel frequently. (Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A 27-year old man strangled his 20-year old wife and 14-month-old son to death over a family dispute at Gachibowli on the outskirts of Hyderabad Wednesday morning, the police said.

The deceased woman was identified as Mahadevi (21). Accused H Ananthappa alias Chinna also attempted suicide by catching a live electric wire. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is said to be out of danger.

Gachibowli sub-inspector of police Goverdhan Reddy said Ananthappa, an auto rickshaw driver who hailed from Rampur village of Karnataka’s Udgir district, had married Mahadevi of Vanagiri village of the same district a few years ago. They had three children, including two daughters aged five and three. The son was the youngest.

“The family moved to Hyderabad a couple of years ago in search of work and was staying at NTR Nagar. Inquiries revealed that Anantappa and Mahadevi used to quarrel with each other frequently, as she was pestering him to be a resident son-in-law (ghar jamai) and stay with her at her parents’ place while he wanted to be independent,” Reddy said.

On Wednesday morning, they once again quarrelled with each other over the same issue and Ananthappa, in a fit of rage, strangled her to death. Later, he also killed his son in a similar fashion.

“Later, he tried to hang himself using a wire, but it was too thin to hold his weight. Then, he put a live wire in a plug and caught it in a bid to electrocute himself. He did not die, but fell unconscious,” the sub-inspector said.

Neighbours in the colony who heard the couple quarrelling, went to his house sometime later only to find them lying on the floor. They informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the couple and the child to the hospital.

“But the woman and child were declared brought dead and Ananthappa in an unconscious state. He is undergoing treatment and is likely to be discharged by tonight. We shall take him into custody and produce him in a court on Thursday,” Reddy said.

Ananthappa’s two daughters were at his mother-in-law’s place in Karnataka. “So they survived” the SI said.

The Gachibowli police booked a case under Section 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to suicide) of Indian Penal Code against Ananthappa. Investigation is on.

