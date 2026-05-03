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Man poisons wife, 4 children, before suicide attempt in Gurugram; domestic issues cited as motive

The incident took place on Saturday night when the man's brother came home at around 9:30 pm and found the family unconscious on the first floor.

Published on: May 03, 2026 01:40 pm IST
Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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A 39-year-old man killed his wife and four children, then slit his wrist with a knife but survived, in Gurugram’s Wazirpur village late on Saturday, police said. He was taken to a government hospital in the city and remains in critical condition, they added.

Police said an early investigation suggests the man allegedly poisoned his 35-year-old wife, three daughters aged 14, 12 and 10, and his eight-year-old son.(Hindustan Times)

Police said an early investigation suggests the man allegedly poisoned his 35-year-old wife, three daughters aged 14, 12 and 10, and his eight-year-old son.

ALSO READ | ‘Harassed’ by wife, distress call to father, then suicide: What we know of Delhi judge’s death

Man kills wife, 4 children before slitting his wrists

The man allegedly tried to end his life by slitting his wrists after poisoning his wife, three daughters and son, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the man's brother came home at around 9:30 pm and found the family unconscious on the first floor. He immediately took them to the hospital, where doctors declared the woman and four children dead, police told news agency PTI.

A senior police officer told PTI that the man told police the family did not wish to live.

"The cause behind the incident is not clear yet. Whether Nazim killed his wife and children by poisoning or strangling them is a matter of investigation. We have kept the bodies in a mortuary and are investigating all angles," assistant commissioner of police Naveen Sharma.

Sharma also told ANI that the husband has injuries on his hand, which may indicate involvement, and the investigation is still underway.

He added that officials believe the motive appears to be domestic problems, but evidence collected from the crime scene is being examined, and further action will be taken.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

(With inputs from HT Correspondent and agencies)

 
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