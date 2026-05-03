Gurugram: 39-year-old man kills wife, 4 children; attempts suicide

A man, reportedly in his early 30s, killed his wife and four children before trying to die by suicide in Wazirpur village on Saturday night, police officers aware of the investigation said. The man was admitted to a hospital and is currently in a critical condition, they said. The police said that according to an initial probe, the man allegedly poisoned his wife, who was in her late 20s, and the children. (Shutterstock)

The police said that according to an initial probe, the man allegedly poisoned his wife, who was in her late 20s, and the children.

“The police has informed the family of the woman and the bodies are being sent for a post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken based on future investigation,” Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said.

According to the police, they were apprised of the incident by neighbours of the family on the helpline, between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday. An emergency response team, upon arriving at the spot, found five people lying in the house.

The emergency response team immediately called the ambulance and shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 10 for examination.

According to the police, the father is suspected of having killed his wife, three daughters and one son. He then slit his wrist and was also found lying at the spot in a pool of blood by the police.

Police said he is undergoing treatment, but is in critical condition. He will be quizzed after he recovers, an investigator said.