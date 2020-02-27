e-paper
Man rapes minor, kills baby born after assault

The survivor, a resident of Gorakhpur’s Pipiganj locality, worked at the residence of the accused as a maid.

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 01:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gorakhpur
         

A man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, forcing her to conceal her pregnancy and then killing the baby girl born out of the assault, allegedly in connivance with the survivor’s mother, surrendered before a local court on Wednesday, police said.

The survivor, a resident of Gorakhpur’s Pipiganj locality, worked at the residence of the accused as a maid.

The accused was on the run since January 30 when locals found the body of a newborn in the bushes. The minor survivor later confessed to the police that she had given birth to the baby girl only to kill her as per the wishes of the accused.

The accused was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“He has been arrested and will be produced in court on Thursday,” said Campierganj Station House Officer, Nirbhay Narayan Singh.

The minor rape survivor has also been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 201(disappearance of evidence of offence) and 215 (taking gift to help recover stolen property) of the IPC.

“She has been sent to a shelter home and her statement will be recorded before the magistrate on Thursday. Her mother, who tried to cover up the matter and assisted her in dumping the body, has also been booked,” said SHO Singh.

“We have preserved the viscera of the newborn and forensic tests will be carried out to ascertain whether her DNA matches that of her alleged biological father,” he added.

