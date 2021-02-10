Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 5-year-old
A trial court in Hojai district of Assam on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for rape and murder of a five-year-old girl last year.
Additional district and session judge N Senabai sentenced Chandan Harijan to death under sections 302, 376 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping and murdering the minor.
The court announced its verdict after a two-month trial and also slapped a fine of ₹5 lakh on the accused.
The incident that took place on February 26 last year had sparked outrage in the area with hundreds of locals staging protests seeking justice.
The body of the victim was found in a jungle a day after she went missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More berths, aisle markers as railways rolls out AC 3-tier economy coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India will do its best to facilitate vaccine supplies: PM Modi to Justin Trudeau
- Ties between India and Canada took a hit recently when Justin Trudeau extended support to Indian farmers protesting against three farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra extends travel restrictions for Kerala after rise in Covid cases
- Similar travel restrictions are already in place for four other states — Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French envoy meets RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi in Nagpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pullback raises hope but India set to keep close eye on China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will collegium impasse cost India chance to get woman CJI in 2027?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 5-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacier burst: 67 from UP still untraceable, 23 safe, 3 dead
- UP ministers and officials are camping in Uttarakhand to coordinate rescue and relief work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays HC verdict asking schools to provide gadgets, internet to poor students
- A division bench of the high court had directed that cost of gadgets and internet package are not a part of tuition fee and have to be provided free of cost to these students by the schools, subject to the right of private unaided schools to claim reimbursement from the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to continue talks with China for disengagement: Minister in Lok Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prohibitory orders in Assam district after clash and arson on Mizoram border
- Hailakandi's Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal said the situation is under control and most villagers who had fled their homes have returned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big projects for poll-bound states in budget: Kapil Sibal alleges bias
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana CM announces ₹1,000 crore scheme for Dalit empowerment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha sees huge increase in productivity in past two days
- According to statistics by Lok Sabha secretariat, the productivity for the past two days was 161 per cent due to the House sitting beyond its scheduled time. Speaker Om Birla and several ministers were present in the House when it was adjourned at late hours in the past two days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking repeal of provisions criminalising begging
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox