Wed, Sept 10, 2025
Man sentenced to life for murdering doctor eight years ago over unpaid loan in Uttar Pradesh

PTI |
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 10:20 pm IST

The court found him guilty of murder and imposed a fine of ₹55,000 in the eight-year-old case.

A local court on Wednesday convicted a man for shooting dead a doctor in his clinic after he failed to return money he had borrowed, a lawyer said.

The victim, Dr. Maharban was shot dead in his clinic in the Kidwainagar locality under the Kotwali police station on April 4, 2017.(Unsplash/representational)
The Additional District Sessions Judge Manjula Bhalotia awarded him life imprisonment in an eight-year-old case and imposed a fine of 55,000 after finding him guilty of murder and under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

"The victim, Dr. Maharban was shot dead in his clinic in the Kidwainagar locality under the Kotwali police station on April 4, 2017," government counsel Kuldeep Singh said.

"...the doctor had given a loan of 90,000 to Shehzad and had demanded the money back, after which, he was shot dead by the accused," he said.

Follow Us On