Man sets self ablaze during Khattar’s rally in Sonepat

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 22:18 IST

A 42-year-old man sustained 60% burns after he set himself ablaze during chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Rathdhana village of Sonepat district on Monday.

The victim, Rajesh, was referred to the burn ward of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, from Sonepat’s civil hospital. “Rajesh has sustained 60% burns and he is in the ICU. His condition is critical,” said PGIMS, Rohtak, spokesperson Dr Varun Arora.

The incident took place around 11am when chief minister Khattar was addressing the gathering and a villager spotted a man engulfed in flames, after which security officials were asked to rush to his help.

Nine other persons, who sustained injuries in the incident, are Chand Ram of Bega village, Rajbir and Randhir of Kailana village, Mukesh , Kuldeep and Hawa Singh of Rathdhana village and three unknown persons.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital, Sonepat. Injured Chand Ram, who sustained 20% burns, was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, in the evening. While the five persons are still undergoing treatment at civil hospital, Sonepat, other three were discharged after giving first-aid.

Sonepat superintendent of police Pratiksha Godhara said Rajesh poured some inflammable material nearby and set himself on fire. There was no breach in chief minister’s security and the man had not reached close to the yatra vehicle, the SP said.

“UNFULFILLED PROMISE BEHIND EXTREME STEP”

While talking to the media, Rajesh said he took the extreme step because his son was jobless despite assurance of job from chief minister Khattar earlier.

“In 2010, I was working in Delhi when Manohar Lal Khattar assured me of providing job if he was voted to power in Haryana. After Khattar became chief minister, I reminded him of his promise. He assured me of providing group D (class IV) job to my son. When I went to him again after my son did not get the job in group D, Khattar refused to identify me, resulting which I took this step,” he said.

A resident of Rathdhana village, pleading anonymity, said Rajesh’s son is not eligible for the job because his elder son is just 18 years old. “I think, he might have approached chief minister for his nephew’s selection,” he said.

Local bodies minister and Sonepat MLA Kavita Jain left the yatra and rushed to civil hospital. Jain said she was on board the yatra bus when they spotted the man in flames. “Police are ascertaining the reason behind this step, what is his mental state and in what circumstances he took the step,” she said.

NO ACTION AGAINST HIM

Police refused to initiate action against Rajesh, say he was mentally disturbed

SHO of Sadar Sonepat police, Ramesh, said: “Rajesh was facing mental health issues for many years. His wife Rekha has requested us not to initiate action against him due to his poor mental health.”

Khattar’s yatra for October assembly polls in Haryana was flagged off by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh from Kalka on August 18 and it will culminate in Rohtak on September 8, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 22:17 IST