Man shot dead allegedly by separatist outfit in Manipur: Police

Imphal: A person was shot dead in Manipur’s Imphal East district allegedly by the Kangleipak Communist Party-Peoples’ War Group (KCP-PWG), a proscribed separatist outfit, which claimed responsibility for the attack, said police. The incident took place on Saturday at the Takhel Ngaram road. (Representative Photo)

Police have identified the deceased as RK Prithibi, a former cadre of the outfit.

The KCP-PWG on Saturday released a statement saying that Prithibi, a former cadre, was given capital punishment for misusing the outfit’s name for his vested interests. Without the consent of the outfit, he, along with some companions, engaged in extortion, which defamed the outfit, it added.

Police said they received information on Saturday around 4pm about the body of a man. Acting on the information, a team from Lamlai police station reached the incident spot and recovered the body, which had a bullet injury to the head.

A case has been registered at Lamlai police station in connection with the incident, said police.

In a separate incident, another man was found with bullet injuries to both of his legs on Friday night in Manipur’s Thoubal district. The man has been identified as Mohammad Salam, said police, adding he was admitted to the hospital for treatment.