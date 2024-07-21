 Man shot dead allegedly by separatist outfit in Manipur: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man shot dead allegedly by separatist outfit in Manipur: Police

ByThomas Ngangom
Jul 21, 2024 04:26 PM IST

Following the incident, the KCP-PWG released a statement saying that Prithibi, a former cadre, was given capital punishment for misusing the outfit’s name for his vested interests

Imphal: A person was shot dead in Manipur’s Imphal East district allegedly by the Kangleipak Communist Party-Peoples’ War Group (KCP-PWG), a proscribed separatist outfit, which claimed responsibility for the attack, said police. The incident took place on Saturday at the Takhel Ngaram road.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police have identified the deceased as RK Prithibi, a former cadre of the outfit.

The KCP-PWG on Saturday released a statement saying that Prithibi, a former cadre, was given capital punishment for misusing the outfit’s name for his vested interests. Without the consent of the outfit, he, along with some companions, engaged in extortion, which defamed the outfit, it added. 

Police said they received information on Saturday around 4pm about the body of a man. Acting on the information, a team from Lamlai police station reached the incident spot and recovered the body, which had a bullet injury to the head.

A case has been registered at Lamlai police station in connection with the incident, said police.

In a separate incident, another man was found with bullet injuries to both of his legs on Friday night in Manipur’s Thoubal district. The man has been identified as Mohammad Salam, said police, adding he was admitted to the hospital for treatment. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Man shot dead allegedly by separatist outfit in Manipur: Police
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On