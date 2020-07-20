Man thrashed, dragged by neck over suspicion of stealing pesticide in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna: Police

india

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 08:18 IST

A man from Guna, accused of committing a theft, was beaten and dragged on street by the locals with a piece of cloth tied around his neck on Saturday evening, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged against eight unidentified people, who allegedly thrashed the man.

This came two days after a Dalit couple allegedly consumed pesticide during an anti-encroachment action in Guna and another couple was beaten up by the police.

Guna superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar Singh said, “The second incident happened on Thursday but came to light on Saturday evening after a video of it went viral on social media.”

“Vikas Mali, 30, a resident of Ashok Nagar is a drug addict. Earlier, he was booked under six different cases in Ashok Nagar. On Thursday, Vikas was roaming in grain market where some shopkeepers raised suspicion that he was trying to steal a packet of pesticide. They beat him up and dragged him with a piece of cloth around his neck on the street. Vikas got injured in the incident,” said Singh.

“We are investigating whether he was stealing some thing or not but we can’t allow people to take law in their hands to punish someone. We have lodged an FIR against eight unidentified people under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (using obscene words) and 506 (criminal intimidation),” said Singh.

The Opposition has launched an attack on the government. MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, “The law and order condition in MP is deteriorating due to indifference attitude of BJP-led state government. People are losing trust in law enforcement machineries. Poor people from SC/ST and OBC communities are being targeted and harassed unnecessarily.”

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Congress is unnecessarily trying to give a political angle to every incident. Swift action is being taken against miscreants and wrong doers by the state government.”