Man throws acid on ex-wife, locks her with tied hands and feet before fleeing

Jaipur: A 50-year-old man threw acid on his 45-year-old ex-wife in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday. After tying her hands and feet, he locked her in a room before fleeing, said a police officer familiar with the case. The woman sustained 55%-60% burn injuries, with her chest and abdomen being the most affected, said police (HT/ For representation only)

“The woman, who works as a third-grade teacher at a government school in Sawai Madhopur, had come to Kota on Friday to attend a teachers’ conclave. She visited her ailing father-in-law where her ex-husband attacked,” said Mahendra Maroo, station house officer (SHO) of Mahaveer Nagar.

She was married to the accused in 2006, but they divorced two years ago. They have two daughters, aged 16 and 13, who study at a residential school.

“They had been in conflict over some issues, which we are still investigating. On Saturday, when the woman went to visit her father-in-law, the accused suddenly attacked her. He first tied her hands and feet, then threw acid on her from a medicine container. The bedridden father-in-law was unable to intervene,” Maroo said.

The woman was locked in the room for over an hour with severe injuries before she managed to untie herself and call her brother. “Her brother then contacted people in her in-laws’ neighbourhood, who broke open the door and rescued her,” Maroo added.

She was taken to a local government hospital and later referred to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for critical injuries. “She sustained 55%-60% burn injuries, with her chest and abdomen being the most affected,” police said.

The police have filed an FIR against the accused under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 124 (causing grievous injury with acid), 79 (attack on the modesty of a woman), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The accused is absconding. We are searching for him and have formed separate teams to look for him across various districts. He has been unemployed for the past few years. We are also investigating the specific disputes that led to this incident,” Maroo said.