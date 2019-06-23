Man tries to open IndiGo plane door mid-air, forces emergency landing

A Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight from Hyderabad was forced to make an emergency landing on Sunday at Bhubaneswar airport this morning after a “mentally-unstable” passenger created a mid-air ruckus, officials said.

Airport officials at the Biju Patnaik airport said soon after the IndiGo flight 6E 462 left Hyderabad at 4:50 am, a 20-year-old passenger named Irshad Ali started creating a ruckus.

“Ali attempted to open the aircraft door during flight, creating a mid-air scare. With the help of a few passengers and his co-passenger Abdul Karim, he was somehow restrained. The flight was then diverted to Bhubaneswar, where it landed at 6:10 am,” said airport director SC Hota.

The man was headed to Guwahati as his mother had passed away.

Ali, who reportedly owns an ice-cream parlor in Guwahati, was handed over to the police in Bhubaneswar and later sent to Capital Hospital for a check-up.

The flight took-off for Guwahati at 7:13 am.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 16:52 IST