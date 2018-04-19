Man who filed police complaint against Unnao rape victim’s father missing

A man who registered a case against the deceased father of the Unnao rape victim has been missing for the last 10 days, his family has said.

Tinku Singh, a businessman in his early twenties, had lodged the case on April 3. He happens to be a cousin of the rape victim’s father, who died in police custody six days later.

Tinku’s brother, Bhupendra, stated in a complaint to the Makhi police on Thursday that he left his house at 10 am on April 9, and did not return. Makhi station house officer Rajesh Singh said they are trying to locate him.

The Unnao case pertains to the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on June 4 last year.

An uncle of the girl alleged that Tinku may have been kidnapped by the legislator’s aides. “Tinku was forced to lodge an FIR claiming that he (the girl’s father) stormed into his house with a firearm with the intention to kill,” he said. “We have all been trying to get in touch with Tinku, but his mobile phone is switched off. Nobody has heard from him in the last 10 days.”

He said there was no misunderstanding between the two families. “Tinku’s father told me that none of the events described in his complaint occurred on April 3,” the girl’s uncle added.

The rape survivor’s father was allegedly assaulted by the MLA’s brother, Atul Singh Sengar, and his accomplices on the very day the complaint was filed. He was then taken to the Makhi police station, where a medical examination was conducted. However, instead of admitting the injured man to a hospital, police took him into custody on the basis of Tinku’s complaint.

The victim remained in jail for the next five days, even as his condition deteriorated. He complained of stomachache and vomiting on April 8, following which he was shifted to the district hospital. He died the following day.