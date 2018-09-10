Man who snatched gold chain from athlete Swapna Barmana’s mother arrested

Police on Monday arrested a man for snatching gold chain from athlete Swapna Barmana’s mother . Barman won India’s first ever gold medal in heptathlon in Asian Games.

The chain that was gifted by Swapna to her mother, Basana Barman about seven months ago, was snatched from her neck on September 8 in Jalpaiguri.

“Jitwa Singh, a resident of Irani Busti under Rajganj block in Jalpaiguri district has been arrested, while his partner in crime, Pintu Singh, a resident of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is absconding. Jitwa has confessed his crime,” said Amitava Maiti, superintendent of police, Jalpaiguri district. Police have been unable to recover the chain.

“We will ask for police remand for Singh. It appears Pintu Singh fled with the chain paying ₹20,000 to Jitwa. They used a black motorbike without number plate to commit the crime on Saturday evening,” said Maiti.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 23:50 IST