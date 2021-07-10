Mandya MP, JD(S) trade barbs over illegal mining

Member of parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh and the Janata Dal (Secular), led by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, traded charges over alleged illegal mining in Karnataka’s Mandya district, about 100 kms from Bengaluru.

The war of words raked up yesteryear actor and politician, MH Amarnath, better known by his screen name Ambareesh.

The confrontation between the Mandya MP, the widow of popular actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, and the JD (S), which has its seeds in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was reignited this time when Sumalatha alleged that illegal mining activities were affecting the structure of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam.

On Monday, the Mandya MP demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the impact of illegal mining on the dam. Leaders of the JD(S), who have won all eight seats in the district, were quick to react, alleging that all illegal mining activities had begun during the time when Ambareesh was at the helm of affairs in the sugarcane-growing district.

“This is the number one point for loose talk by those who are expected to be in a responsible position,” Sumalatha told reporters in Bengaluru on Friday.

“If you have any documents that prove Ambareesh has done something illegal, definitely bring it and make a complaint to officials. Who said don’t. All these years you were there, why didn’t you take any action so far?” she questioned.

Sumalatha, an independent who was backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 elections, defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) candidate and son of HD Kumaraswamy.

The battle in 2019 had seen several JD(S) legislators make personal remarks against Sumalatha that helped turn the tide in her favour, despite Kumaraswamy’s party sweeping the assembly polls in all eight constituencies the year before.

HD Kumaraswamy on Monday waded into a controversy by asking Sumalatha to sleep in front of the gates of KRS dam to prevent seepage. “For Mandya district, there was never a parliamentarian like her nor will there be one like her in the future. Day before I had seen in a meeting where she acted like the protector of KRS dam and we should probably make her sleep at the gates to ensure the water doesn’t leak,” Kumaraswamy had told reporters.

In response, the first-time MP said that it displays the mindset of the former chief minister. “It proves his intolerance towards women,” she said.

The fight between the JD(S) and BJP-backed Sumalatha, experts say, is likely to have a bearing on the relationship between the two parties in the district where Congress is believed to be the common enemy.

Prathap Simha, the MP from neighbouring Mysuru-Kodagu, on Friday said that Sumalatha should provide evidence that there were cracks developing in the KRS dam.

“Before saying that it (Dam) has developed cracks, have you seen it personally and with what evidence are you making these statements,” Simha said.

Sumalatha had also alleged phone tapping, which indicated the possibility that Kumaraswamy misused the office of the chief minister for personal gain.

Shivarame Gowda, former MP from Mandya and JD(S) leader, on Friday said that Sumalatha used and profited from Ambareesh’s name and death to come to power.

“I will ask Sumakka (Sumalatha) that so many people of Mandya gave you their vote, have you even given them a glass of water when you are in power?” Gowda said.

He added that Ambareesh lived the life of a big man and enjoyed the love of people but did nothing for the district of Mandya.