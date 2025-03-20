‘Mangalraj, no one is safe’: Rabri Devi slams Nitish Kumar over law and order in Bihar

A heated argument erupted in the Bihar State Assembly on Thursday between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi. Rabri Devi alleged that Nitish Kumar was disrespectful, repeatedly mentioning her husband, Lalu Prasad Yadav, instead of addressing the issues at hand. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The altercation began when Rabri Devi accused the ruling side of suppressing opposition voices on key public issues, such as rapes, thefts, and robberies happening in the state.

She also alleged that Nitish Kumar was disrespectful, repeatedly mentioning her husband, Lalu Prasad Yadav, instead of addressing the issues at hand.

"Rapes, thefts, robberies are happening in the state but they (ruling side) don't let us raise these issues in Assembly. If we don't raise issues related to the public, then what should we do? But he (Nitish Kumar) kept saying "aapka pati"...We cooperate with the govt, but it is running away from responding to our questions," said Rabri Devi.

Rabri Devi also challenged the media to ask the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Nitish Kumar, and the Prime Minister about the questions ED had asked her.

"You (media) should ask ED (Enforcement Directorate), Nitish Kumar and the PM what ED asked me," she added.

This comes after RJD supremo Lalu Yadav appeared before ED regarding the alleged land-for-job scam on Wednesday. Yadav and his family members are facing allegations of misusing their influence to secure jobs in the railways in exchange for land. The ED's investigation into the matter is ongoing.

On Tuesday, Lalu Prasad's wife and RJD leader Rabri Devi and his son Tej Pratap Yadav appeared before the ED for questioning in the contention with the case.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the BJP, saying that cases were being filed against them due to "political vendetta."

Highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation, Rabri Devi alleged that Bihar, often touted as a model of good governance under the current regime, has descended into 'Jungle Raj.'

"Murders, rapes, thefts are happening every day in Bihar in the government of good governance. The government does not have the power to stop it. 22 murders took place in 2 days during Holi. The government is not taking any action," she said criticising the Bihar government.

Also Read: After ED questions Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs case, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP

Meanwhile, earlier today, Rabri Devi, along with other RJD MLAs, staged a protest outside the Bihar Legislative Council, pressing their demands and drawing attention to the state's governance issues.

‘22 murders during Holi celebrations’: Rabri Devi

She earlier launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar government, alleging that 22 murders took place during Holi celebrations, including the killing of senior government officials and police officers.

"If 22 murders happened in just 2 days, how many are happening every day?" she questioned, pointing out the stark contrast between the government's claims of good governance and the reality on the ground.

Her comments came in the wake of the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh in Bihar's Munger. Singh was attacked while trying to pacify a dispute between two parties on Holi evening and later succumbed to his injuries. Three policemen were suspended for negligence in connection with the incident.

Also Read: ED quizzes Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap in land-for-jobs case; summons Lalu

Rabri Devi's criticism highlights the growing concern over law and order in Bihar. "This is Mangalraj, where no one is safe," she said, drawing a contrast with the previous "Jungle Raj" era, when such incidents were allegedly less common.

The police have identified seven accused in ASI Singh's murder, with five already in custody. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.