Mangaluru auto blast an act of terror: Karnataka CM Bommai

The explosion in an auto in Karnataka’s Mangaluru was an “act of terror” and was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that was being carried by a man with suspected links to the Islamic State (IS), state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and top police officers said on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, a blast occurred inside a moving auto in Mangaluru injuring both the driver and the passenger, who is also the main suspect in the case.

“Prima facie, this is a terror act. The state police are investigating the matter and as per the primary information, it [the explosion] was because of an IED instrument,” Bommai said.

Praveen Sood, the state’s director general of police and inspector general of police (DGP&IGP) said they were bringing central agencies on board to probe the incident.

“It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with the intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies,” he tweeted.

A senior police officer privy to the details of the investigation said they found a burnt pressure cooker and batteries connected to an “electronic device” from the wrecked auto, which confirmed the presence of an IED.

“The suspects made an IED, but we have not found any sign of ammonium nitrate (a powerful chemical used in bomb-making). Even though a forensic analysis is pending, we suspect they have used gunpowder or chemicals used for making matchboxes,” said the officer.

Officers said the IED accidentally exploded inside the auto. “We suspect that the bomb accidentally exploded while he [the suspect] was on his way. What we gather is that since he used highly inflammable material to make the IED and kept it inside a pressure cooker, it exploded due to friction. FSL will be able to verify it in the coming days,” said a senior state intelligence department official.

The suspect, who suffered more than 50% burns in the explosion, was identified as 24-year-old Mohammed Shariq, who police said was a terror accused with suspected links to IS. Police said he was a part of a terror module that wanted to establish an IS province in South India and was busted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2021.

Shariq was first arrested in December 2020 in connection with pro-IS graffiti. He was later released on bail.

During an investigation into a stabbing incident in Shivamogga over a VD Savarkar earlier in the year, the police busted an alleged terror module with suspected links to IS.

“We suspect that after Shivamogga police action, he [Shariq] went to Tamil Nadu, procured the material for the bomb, took accommodation in Mysuru using fake documents, and made the bomb,” said a senior intelligence department official

Police also recovered an Aadhaar card and mobile phone from the auto, officers said, adding that during the investigation they found that the suspect was using someone else’s details for the identity card.

“When the antecedents of the suspect were carried out, it became apparent that the name mentioned in the Aadhaar card found on the spot was different from the person who was carrying it. The suspect had a duplicate Aadhaar card. It had a Hubballi address,” Bommai said.

The police also carried out a raid at a house in Mysuru.

“We raided the house and found some materials that are of interest. We can’t share those details now. But, the suspect was living there using a stolen identity. He was using a mobile number registered in Tamil Nadu, which was also purchased using a stolen identity,” the police officer quoted earlier in the story said.

