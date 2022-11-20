Mangaluru blast suspect Shariq has IS links; misused stolen Aadhaar card: Police

Karnataka police identified the suspect in the Mangaluru bomb blast as a person named Shariq and confirmed his links with the Islamic State. He was also a suspect in a stabbing case of a person over a Savarkar poster at Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Two senior officials who are investigating the case told Hindustan Times, "The name of the bomber in the Mangaluru blast case is Shariq. He is one of the three men who is wanted for his links to the Islamic State and executed trial bomb blasts on the bank of Tunga River earlier this year." Further investigation is going on and more details of the case are awaited.

The suspect is currently in hospital as he was injured in the bomb blast that happened in a moving auto-rickshaw on Saturday afternoon at Mangaluru. He allegedly misused the Aadhaar card of an unknown person and rented a house in Mangaluru, said Karnataka police.

On Sunday afternoon, Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) tweeted, “It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage.” The Karnataka Police, he further added, is probing deep into it along with central security forces.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra too said that more details will be revealed in a day or two about the incident.

