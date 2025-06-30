Manipur: 4, including top Kuki commander, killed in suspected factional rivalry

IMPHAL: Four people were killed after unidentified armed miscreants ambushed a vehicle at K. Mongjang village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district around 1 pm on Monday, police said. It is believed to be a result of ongoing factional rivalry among Kuki militant groups. Police said that several empty 5.56 mm ammunition casings were recovered from the scene, indicating the use of sophisticated weapons.

Police said that three individuals travelling in the car were killed on the spot, while a woman passerby caught in the crossfire later succumbed to her injuries.

People familiar with the matter said that among the deceased was Thangboi Haokip alias Thahpi, the deputy commander-in-chief of the Kuki National Organisation/Kuki National Army (KNO/KNA), a prominent Kuki militant outfit.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the assailants. However, police suspect that the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a splinter group known to have tense relations with the KNO/KNA, was behind the attack.

The killing of a top commander has sparked fears of retaliatory violence, prompting authorities to step up security in the area. Investigations are currently underway.