Manipur: 9 militants arrested in Imphal East, Thoubal by security forces

PTI |
Feb 15, 2025 12:29 PM IST

Security forces arrested nine militants from various banned outfits in Imphal East and Thoubal districts, including members of Kangleipak Communist Party

Security forces arrested nine militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal East and Thoubal districts, police said on Saturday.

Nine terrorists from Imphal East and Thoubal districts who belonged to various banned groups were taken into custody by security personnel.(PTI/representative )
Nine terrorists from Imphal East and Thoubal districts who belonged to various banned groups were taken into custody by security personnel.(PTI/representative )

Four active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) involved in kidnapping and extortion activities were arrested from Chingdompok area of Thoubal district on Friday, they said.

In another operation, security forces arrested four active members of KCP (PWG) involved in extortion activity from Khabeisoi area in Imphal East district on Friday.

Police arrested one active member of UNLF(Pambei) from Nungoi Awang Leikai area in Imphal East district on Friday. "The arrested person was involved in extortion activities and transportation of arms and ammunition in and around Imphal city," they said, adding that one .32 pistol was seized from his possession.

Meanwhile, security forces on Friday seized two single barrel gun, one modified sniper rifle with scope, one country-made pistol, five hand grenades, four IEDs, live rounds of INSAS rifle, a 9mm pistol along with two handsets and a China-made drone from a river bank at Hiyanglam Natekhong Thongjin area in Kakching district.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
