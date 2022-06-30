Manipur landslide: 7 bodies recovered, 13 rescued; PM Modi assures all help

At least seven persons were killed and 13 others injured, some of them critically while several others remained missing after a massive landslide struck near a railway construction camp in Manipur’s Noney district on Thursday.

The incident took place around Wednesday midnight when the landslide struck near the Tupul yard railway construction camp located near Makhuam area, about 14kms north east of Noney police station.

Also Read: Landslide kills woman, her two children in Sikkim

“So far we’ve recovered seven bodies and rescued 13 injured persons.The critically injured ones will be referred,” a senior state official monitoring the search & rescue operations said.

The death toll is likely to increase as approximately 23 people are still missing and the search operation is on.

The Ijai river flowing through Tamenglong and Noney districts has been obstructed by the debris that has created a dam-like storage condition which, if breached, will wreak havoc to the low-lying areas of Noney district, an advisory notice by deputy commisioner of Noney stated.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh convened an emergency meeting to monitor the situation closely.

“Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation are already underway. Let’s keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation,” Singh tweeted.

Biren Singh went to the Noney district to physically oversee the search and rescue operations at the landslide hit area.

PM Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah spoke with Manipur CM and assured him all the help from the Centre.

“Spoke to Manipur CM Shri N Biren SinghJi and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon”, PM Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives in the tragedy, terming the incident extremely distressing.

“The news of a tragic landslide near Tupul Yard railway construction camp in Noney District, Manipur is extremely distressing,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

“My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,” he said.

PTI contributed to the story.