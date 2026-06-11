Manipur BJP leader Sharda Devi wins Rajya Sabha seat unopposed

Former Manipur BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi won the Rajya Sabha seat from the state unopposed on Thursday. “As a woman myself, my priorities would be development-related issues concerning women and strengthening their empowerment,” Devi said at the Manipur BJP office in Imphal on Thursday.

The returning officer-cum-secretary of the Manipur Legislative Assembly handed over election certificates Sharda Devi. Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam, along with other BJP legislators, was present on the occasion.

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, the BJP has 36 MLAs, followed by the National People’s Party (NPP) with six members. The Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Congress have five legislators each, while the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) has two members and the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] has one. There are also independent legislators in the Assembly.

The Rajya Sabha election in Manipur was necessitated as the tenure of sitting BJP Rajya Sabha member Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba is scheduled to end on June 21.

“As a woman myself, my priorities would be development-related issues concerning women and strengthening their empowerment,” Devi said at the Manipur BJP office in Imphal on Thursday.

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand, in a post on X, congratulated the newly elected Rajya Sabha member, stating: “Heartiest congratulations to Smt. @AShardaDevi Ji on being elected unopposed as Member of the Rajya Sabha from Manipur. Her rich administrative and political experience will greatly contribute to women’s empowerment, inclusive development, and good governance in the spirit of Antyodaya envisioned by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Wishing her a successful and impactful tenure.”

The BJP’s Manipur unit also congratulated her on X, stating: “A proud moment for the BJP family in Manipur. The nomination of our respected State President, Smt. Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Manipur is a recognition of her dedication and years of service to the Party and the people. As leaders and karyakartas come forward to extend their greetings and best wishes, may this achievement encourage us all to continue serving the Party and the people with dedication and commitment.”