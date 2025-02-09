Manipur chief minister Biren Singh resigns day ahead of budget session

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post on Sunday, a day ahead of the assembly’s budget session, amid reports of a rebellion by the MLAs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ethnic crisis-hit northeastern state. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (left)hands over his resignation letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla (middle), at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Sunday. (ANI)

Singh met Governor Ajay Bhalla along with BJP north-east incharge Sambit Patra and the party’s state president A Sharda at around 5 pm at the Raj Bhavan in state Capital Imphal and submitted his resignation. He was also accompanied by at least 19 MLAs.

Several leaders in the Manipur BJP had said that some party MLAs had threatened to openly display their rebellion against the CM and sit with the opposition when the assembly session begins on Monday.

Singh in his resignation letter to the governor, seen by HT, said that the Centre had been supportive and intervened timely to safeguard the interest of Manipur residents on issues such as border fencing, narco terrorism and cracking down on infiltration. He urged the Centre through the governor to continue the same action.

The Manipur government or the Raj Bhavan are yet to issue a statement on his resignation.

Singh had rushed to Delhi on Saturday evening, his second visit in less than a week, ahead of the assembly session on February 10. He had a meeting with some BJP MLAs before leaving Imphal. However, it wasn’t attended by several legislators who held a separate meeting.

“There were many leaders who were openly talking about sitting with the opposition on Monday. In the run up to Monday’s session, many leaders including the state BJP President were in Delhi. CM sir had also flown to Delhi for eight hours before leaving for Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj last week. The party MLAs who had stayed put in Delhi were in constant touch with senior BJP leadership at the Centre,” said a Manipur based BJP leader.

An ethnic clash broke out in Manipur since May 3, 2023, and there had been a growing clamour for Singh’s resignation, not just from the opposition but also from his own party’s MLAs. Tribal Kuki MLAs, including those from the BJP, had also held Singh responsible for the violence in the state.