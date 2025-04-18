Manipur: Clash over land dispute leaves 1 dead, 5 injured in Ukhrul

The authorities in Manipur’s Ukhrul district have imposed indefinite restrictions on movement in affected areas after one person was killed and five others injured as people of two villages clashed over a land dispute. Officials said there was also an exchange of fire. (Shutterstock)

Officials said there was also an exchange of fire between residents of Shangching and Lungreiphung Tang villages on Thursday. They identified the person killed in the clash as Ramyon RK, 36. Three people from Shangching and two from Lungreiphung Tang were injured.

Additional district magistrate Polly Makan issued prohibitory orders restricting movement in two villages to maintain law and order. “The Superintendent of Police, Ukhrul, has reported potential disturbances stemming from an ongoing land dispute between Shangching and Lungreiphung Tang, which poses a significant threat to peace and public tranquillity,” said a government order. “Such disturbances could lead to serious breaches of peace, endanger lives, and pose risks to property.”

Makan prohibited the movement in the affected areas starting from 2:30pm on Thursday until further notice. “No procession shall commence until authorisation is granted.”